Bourbon Bistro’s Anniversary Dinner featuring Buzzard Roost

to

Bourbons Bistro 2255 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Bourbon Bistro’s Anniversary Dinner featuring Buzzard Roost

Join us for a curated evening with our very own co-founder Jason Brauner and Buzzard’s Roost Master Blender. You will be guided through a taste of 3 superb whiskeys with a welcome cocktail - all featuring Buzzard’s Roost - with a 3 course meal.

For more information call (502) 894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com

Info

Bourbons Bistro 2255 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Bourbon Bistro’s Anniversary Dinner featuring Buzzard Roost - 2025-04-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bourbon Bistro’s Anniversary Dinner featuring Buzzard Roost - 2025-04-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bourbon Bistro’s Anniversary Dinner featuring Buzzard Roost - 2025-04-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bourbon Bistro’s Anniversary Dinner featuring Buzzard Roost - 2025-04-24 18:00:00 ical