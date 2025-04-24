× Expand Think Tank Lou Join us for a curated evening with our very own co-founder Jason Brauner and Buzzard’s Roost Master Blender. You will be guided through a taste of 3 superb whiskeys with a welcome cocktail - all featuring Buzzard’s Roost - with a 3 course meal.

Bourbon Bistro’s Anniversary Dinner featuring Buzzard Roost

Join us for a curated evening with our very own co-founder Jason Brauner and Buzzard’s Roost Master Blender. You will be guided through a taste of 3 superb whiskeys with a welcome cocktail - all featuring Buzzard’s Roost - with a 3 course meal.

For more information call (502) 894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com