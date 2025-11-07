× Expand The Woman's Club of Louisville Sip, Savor, and Support!

Bourbon & Bites

Calling all bourbon enthusiasts and community supporters to join us for our WCL Bourbon & Bites Charity Fundraiser. More than 15 distilleries will be present to offer bourbon tastings. We will offer a Bourbon Pull, Live and Silent Auctions, and Gourmet Bites by Parkway Diner Catering.

For more information call 502-634-9437 or visit wclouisville.org