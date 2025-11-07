Bourbon & Bites
Women's Club of Louisville 1320 S. Fourth St, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
The Woman's Club of Louisville
Sip, Savor, and Support!
Bourbon & Bites
Calling all bourbon enthusiasts and community supporters to join us for our WCL Bourbon & Bites Charity Fundraiser. More than 15 distilleries will be present to offer bourbon tastings. We will offer a Bourbon Pull, Live and Silent Auctions, and Gourmet Bites by Parkway Diner Catering.
For more information call 502-634-9437 or visit wclouisville.org
Info
Charity & Fundraisers