Women's Club of Louisville 1320 S. Fourth St, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Calling all bourbon enthusiasts and community supporters to join us for our WCL Bourbon & Bites Charity Fundraiser. More than 15 distilleries will be present to offer bourbon tastings. We will offer a Bourbon Pull, Live and Silent Auctions, and Gourmet Bites by Parkway Diner Catering.

For more information call 502-634-9437 or visit wclouisville.org

Info

Charity & Fundraisers
502-634-9437
