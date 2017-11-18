Bourbon & Blackjack

Join us at The Lancaster for bourbon tastings, amazing unique signature bourbon cocktails, bourbon inspired foods, a live band, and a variety of casino-type games! Try your hand at poker, black jack, and craps tables that will be spread throughout the venue, taste Kentucky’s finest bourbons and signature bourbon cocktails and dance the night away with our live band.

This amazing experience is only a 1 night event so get your tickets quick before they are all sold out!

Tickets Include- Bourbon tastings, food, live band, and games. Full stocked cash bar is available for additional drinks.

For more information call (502) 243-0000 or visit thelancasteratstclair.com