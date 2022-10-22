× Expand Graphic by City of Union, KY Bourbon in the Bluegrass Festival Bourbon in the Bluegrass

The City of Union proudly presents the 'Bourbon in the Bluegrass' Festival taking place on October 22, 2022 at the beautiful Farm Haven property. This new City event will feature live music, bourbon tastings, Braxton Beer Company, food trucks, and activities for the kids.

For more information call 859.384.1511 or visit cityofunionky.org