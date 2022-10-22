Bourbon in the Bluegrass

Farm Haven 10165 Old Union Rd. , Union, Kentucky 41091

The City of Union proudly presents the 'Bourbon in the Bluegrass' Festival taking place on October 22, 2022 at the beautiful Farm Haven property. This new City event will feature live music, bourbon tastings, Braxton Beer Company, food trucks, and activities for the kids.

859.384.1511
