Bourbon & Botanicals 2025: The Bluegrass Blues Brothers featuring Elvis

Free - $30 per person.

With a passion for entertaining, The Bluegrass Blues Brothers have stomped on stages for 20 years. Part of a cultural phenomena inspired by the Blues Brothers movies, they pay tribute to Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues with an uncanny resemblance and sound.

Elvis tribute artist, Barry D. Early, also brings his talented vocals and moves to the act.

Together, their performances are a combination of high-energy music, dancing, comedy, and audience participation, with a mix of iconic hits, blues, nostalgia, classic and modern rock.

Each night’s timeline:

5:30p – Gates, Garden Gift Shop, and Martha Lee’s Café open

6p – Garden Walk with Horticulture Team

7p – Live Music in our covered Rounsavall Pavilion

9p – Night ends

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar