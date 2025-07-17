Bourbon & Botanicals 2025: The Bluegrass Blues Brothers featuring Elvis
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Free - $30 per person.
With a passion for entertaining, The Bluegrass Blues Brothers have stomped on stages for 20 years. Part of a cultural phenomena inspired by the Blues Brothers movies, they pay tribute to Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues with an uncanny resemblance and sound.
Elvis tribute artist, Barry D. Early, also brings his talented vocals and moves to the act.
Together, their performances are a combination of high-energy music, dancing, comedy, and audience participation, with a mix of iconic hits, blues, nostalgia, classic and modern rock.
Each night’s timeline:
5:30p – Gates, Garden Gift Shop, and Martha Lee’s Café open
6p – Garden Walk with Horticulture Team
7p – Live Music in our covered Rounsavall Pavilion
9p – Night ends
For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar