Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Bourbon & Botanicals 2025: Rosie and the Rockabillies

Free-$30 per person.

Experience an electrifying performance from Rosie and the Rockabillies as they return for Bourbon & Botanicals 2025.

Each night’s timeline:

5:30 pm – Gates, Garden Gift Shop, and Martha Lee’s Café open

6 pm – Garden Walk with Horticulture Team

7 pm – Live Music in our covered Rounsavall Pavilion

9 pm – Night ends

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar