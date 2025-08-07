× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Bourbon & Botanicals 2025: Terry Lee Ridley and his Million Dollar Band

Free-$30 per person.

Rock ‘n’ roll and boogie-woogie comes to the Rounsavall Pavilion with Terry Lee Ridley and his Million Dollar Band for night #5 of Bourbon & Botanicals.

Each night’s timeline:

5:30 pm – Gates, Garden Gift Shop, and Martha Lee’s Café open

6 pm – Garden Walk with Horticulture Team

7 pm – Live Music in our covered Rounsavall Pavilion

9 pm – Night ends

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar