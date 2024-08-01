× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Bourbon & Botanicals - Buckwheat Husk - Single Ticket

Night #4 of Bourbon & Botanicals 2024 welcomes Buckwheat Husk. Hailing from Lexington, KY, Buckwheat Husk is a dynamic guitar-based duo known for their engaging male harmony vocals and vintage-inspired instrumentation. Bring your lawn chairs and join the friendliest folks in Oldham County for a fantastic night of live music on our covered Rounsavall Pavilion. Many thanks to tonight’s Music Sponsor, Buffalo Construction, Inc.! Timeline: 5:30 pm: Gates, Martha Lee's Kitchen and Garden Gift Shop open; 6 – 7 pm: Garden Tour with Horticulture Team, 7 - 8:45pm: Live Music with Buckwheat Husk.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/