Bourbon & Botanicals - CMN Acoustic Trio - Single Ticket
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
Free – $25 per person.
CMN Acoustic Trio hits the stage for Night #6 of Bourbon & Botanicals 2024. Not your average acoustic band, CMN will take you on a musical journey from '50s rock into the ’80s, from The Everly Brothers to The Police. They never play the same show twice. Bring your lawn chairs and join the friendliest folks in Oldham County for a fantastic night of live music on our covered Rounsavall Pavilion. Timeline: 5:30 pm: Gates, Martha Lee's Kitchen and Garden Gift Shop open; 6 – 7 pm: Garden Tour with Horticulture Team, 7 - 8:45pm: Live Music with CMN.
For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/