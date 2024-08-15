× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Bourbon & Botanicals - CMN Acoustic Trio - Single Ticket

Free – $25 per person.

CMN Acoustic Trio hits the stage for Night #6 of Bourbon & Botanicals 2024. Not your average acoustic band, CMN will take you on a musical journey from '50s rock into the ’80s, from The Everly Brothers to The Police. They never play the same show twice. Bring your lawn chairs and join the friendliest folks in Oldham County for a fantastic night of live music on our covered Rounsavall Pavilion. Timeline: 5:30 pm: Gates, Martha Lee's Kitchen and Garden Gift Shop open; 6 – 7 pm: Garden Tour with Horticulture Team, 7 - 8:45pm: Live Music with CMN.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/