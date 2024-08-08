× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Bourbon & Botanicals - CornMaiz String Band - Single Ticket

Bourbon & Botanicals - CornMaiz String Band - Single Ticket

Free – $25 per person.

Night #5 of Bourbon & Botanicals 2024 brings CornMaiz String Band to the stage. CornMaiz is a nouveau old-time family string band featuring original music, traditional, old-time tunes from East KY, and unique versions of some famous cover songs. Bring your lawn chairs and join the friendliest folks in Oldham County for a fantastic night of live music on our covered Rounsavall Pavilion. Timeline: 5:30 pm: Gates, Martha Lee's Kitchen and Garden Gift Shop open; 6 – 7 pm: Garden Tour with Horticulture Team, 7 - 8:45pm: Live Music with CornMaiz String Band.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/