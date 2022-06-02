Bourbon and Bowties 2022

The 12th Bourbon & Bowties™, benefiting Norton Children’s Hospital, is presented by Northwestern Mutual. Enjoy music, hors d’oeuvres from Louisville’s top chefs and an auction to raise funds for the Norton Children’s Hospital through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation. The community has contributed more than $2.3 million over the years, benefiting nearly 185,000 children annually from throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

For more information call (502) 629-6000 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

