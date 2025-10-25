× Expand Arreis Artwork Bourbon & Brushes Plein Air Painting + Gallery Event

Bourbon & Brushes Plein Air Painting and Gallery Event

The day begins at the picturesque campus of Bluegrass Distillers, where a selection of talented local painters will capture the scenic beauty of the distillery and its surroundings on canvas. Guests can observe the artists at work as they create beautiful, one-of-a-kind pieces from 10:00 AM-1:00PM at no cost.

Following the painting session, attendees are invited to book a tour of the distillery and a tasting of its finely crafted spirits between 1:00PM-5:30PM, purchase ticket at Bluegrass Distillers.

The celebration continues into the evening at Midway Art Studios, located in historic downtown Midway. The studio will host an exclusive reception from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM where the newly created paintings will be unveiled for the first time. The final framed artworks will be displayed and available for purchase. One talented painter’s creation will be featured as the label of a limited release bourbon. Other awards will include People’s Choice and Artist’s Choice.

Your $55 gallery reception ticket will feature craft cocktails by Bluegrass Distillers and French-style lite bites from Fork, Knife and Spoon. This is a rare opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and acquire a beautiful new piece of unique art.

For more information visit midwayartstudios.com/events-source/bourbon-and-brushes-event-october-2025