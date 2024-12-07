× Expand Bourbon Capital Academy Bourbon Capital Academy

Bourbon Capital Academy’s “Bourbon in Bardstown”

Our unique bourbon education experience, Bourbon in Bardstown - Old School vs. New School, offered in the Brindiamo Penthouse in historic Spalding Hall in downtown Bardstown, will give you an in-depth knowledge of bourbon and the role Bardstown has played in its evolution and cultivation in today’s culture worldwide.

You will begin your experience with a personal tour of the Oscar Getz Museum of Bourbon History, hitting the highlights. You will then be escorted upstairs to our purpose built classroom in the Brindiamo Penthouse! Once upstairs, we will dive into the history of Bardstown and use an innovative bourbon tasting (aptly named the Taste of Bardstown) to tell the story of our most historic distilleries vs. our newer distilleries. Through a flight of four pours from among our nine partner distilleries, you will learn about bourbon, Bardstown, and so much more.

Take home several gifts from your Academy experience: a custom Bardstown Distillers map to display, logoed Bourbon Capital Academy glass, Field Notes for future reference, and more. Cheers!

For more information call (502) 348-2999 or visit bourboncapitalacademy.com/classes/#id=bourbon-capital-academy