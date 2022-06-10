Bourbon Capital BBQ Challenge & Distillery Invitational

The Bourbon Capital BBQ Challenge & Distillery Invitational will take place June 10-11, 2022, at Dant Crossing in Nelson County. Presented by the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, the new barbeque event will feature multiple competition formats and family-friendly fun for all ages.

Event attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of fun events and entertainment — and plenty of barbeque, of course. The Bourbon Capital BBQ Challenge & Distillery Invitational will be a ticketed event open to all ages.

For more information call (502) 917-0700 or visit kybourbonfestival.com.