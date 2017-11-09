Bourbon Celebration Dinner

The Castle Post 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Bourbon Celebration Dinner

Bourbon embodies the best of Kentucky’s traditions: heritage, craftsmanship, elegance. Come join us for a celebration of bourbon and Kentucky with fine food and fine drink in central Kentucky’s most distinctive landmark. The evening will open with a traditional Kentucky cocktail: the Original Bourbon Old Fashioned which legend claims was developed at the revered Pendennis Club in Louisville.

Then Executive Bourbon Steward-in-Residence of The Kentucky Castle, Tim Knittel, will guide you through a bourbon tasting focusing on central Kentucky distilleries. As a former bourbon industry insider, Tim will teach you how to nose, taste and appreciate bourbon like a professional. Tasting followed by a unique gourmet bourbon pairing dinner by The Kentucky Castle’s own Chef Walls.

Tickets are $75 and include the bourbon tasting and gourmet dinner. Additional cash bar available.

For more information visit  thekentuckycastle.com

The Castle Post 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
