Bourbon Celebration Dinner at the CastlePost

to Google Calendar - Bourbon Celebration Dinner at the CastlePost - 2017-11-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bourbon Celebration Dinner at the CastlePost - 2017-11-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bourbon Celebration Dinner at the CastlePost - 2017-11-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bourbon Celebration Dinner at the CastlePost - 2017-11-09 18:00:00

The Castle Post 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Bourbon Celebration Dinner at the CastlePost

Come join us for a celebration of bourbon and Kentucky with fine food and fine drink in central Kentucky’s most distinctive landmark.

The evening will open with a traditional Kentucky cocktail: the Original Bourbon Old Fashioned which legend claims was developed at the revered Pendennis Club in Louisville.

Then Executive Bourbon Steward Tim Knittel will guide you through a bourbon tasting focusing on central Kentucky distilleries. As a former bourbon industry insider, Tim will teach you how to nose, taste and appreciate bourbon like a professional, with bourbons from:

● Woodford Reserve

● Buffalo Trace

● Glenns Creek Distilling

and more!

Tasting followed by a unique gourmet bourbon pairing dinner by The Kentucky Castle’s own Chef Jason Walls.

Tickets are $75 and include the bourbon tasting and gourmet dinner. Additional cash bar

available.

Guests wishing to spend the night receive 20% off their stay.

For more information visit thekentuckycastle.com

Info
The Castle Post 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Bourbon Celebration Dinner at the CastlePost - 2017-11-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bourbon Celebration Dinner at the CastlePost - 2017-11-09 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bourbon Celebration Dinner at the CastlePost - 2017-11-09 18:00:00 iCalendar - Bourbon Celebration Dinner at the CastlePost - 2017-11-09 18:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

October 17, 2017

Wednesday

October 18, 2017

Thursday

October 19, 2017

Friday

October 20, 2017

Saturday

October 21, 2017

Sunday

October 22, 2017

Monday

October 23, 2017

Submit Yours