Bourbon Celebration Dinner at the CastlePost

Come join us for a celebration of bourbon and Kentucky with fine food and fine drink in central Kentucky’s most distinctive landmark.

The evening will open with a traditional Kentucky cocktail: the Original Bourbon Old Fashioned which legend claims was developed at the revered Pendennis Club in Louisville.

​

Then Executive Bourbon Steward Tim Knittel will guide you through a bourbon tasting focusing on central Kentucky distilleries. As a former bourbon industry insider, Tim will teach you how to nose, taste and appreciate bourbon like a professional, with bourbons from:

● Woodford Reserve

● Buffalo Trace

● Glenns Creek Distilling

and more!

​

Tasting followed by a unique gourmet bourbon pairing dinner by The Kentucky Castle’s own Chef Jason Walls.

Tickets are $75 and include the bourbon tasting and gourmet dinner. Additional cash bar

available.

Guests wishing to spend the night receive 20% off their stay.

For more information visit thekentuckycastle.com