× Expand Kentucky Artisan Distillery Bourbon & Cigars: Benefiting Prodigal Ministries!

Bourbon & Cigars: Benefiting Prodigal Ministries

$100 per person

Enjoy a private event of Cigars and Bourbon Tasting at Kentucky Artisan Distillery featuring Jefferson's Bourbon and benefiting Prodigal Ministries. The evening will include a handcrafted cocktail, small bites, bourbon presentation, a cigar, and sampling of Jefferson’s Bourbon products all for $100!

For more information, please call 502.822.3042 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/