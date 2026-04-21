× Expand Jennifer Noran and LIAM Bourbon City Steam's "Weekend At The Races"

Bourbon City Steam

Currently the only Steampunk convention in Kentucky, Bourbon City Steam bring focus to our beautiful Bluegrass State with the 2026 theme: “A Weekend At The Races!”. Bourbon City Steam happens a few days after the famous Kentucky Derby, showcasing racing, bourbon, horses and all things quintessentially Kentucky.

Steampunk is a genre that mixes the Victorian Era (1801-1900) with science fiction that is dominated by historical or imagined steam-powered technology. This convention is considered a cosplay (or costume play) event where people are encouraged, but not expected, to dress up in period wear and step into an alternate reality for a weekend.

Bourbon City Steam has a wide variety of entertainment and all ages are encouraged to attend.

“A Weekend At The Races” features vendors, live entertainment, parties, workshops, costume contests and The Steampunk Olympiad: a series of games throughout the weekend. All convention attendees are welcome to participate in all activities!

We also have an extensive list of special guests that will be on site.

For information call 502.475.2172 or visit bourboncitysteam.com