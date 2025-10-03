Bourbon Experience Highlight Tour

Downtown Frankfort Broadway St , Kentucky

In celebration of National Bourbon Heritage Month, join the Kentucky Historical Society as we explore the rich history of bourbon in the bluegrass! Engage with artifacts from deep within our collection to discover more about the people, places, and politics behind Kentucky’s bourbon industry.

No registration is necessary. Meet at the Kentucky History Center welcome desk.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/bourbon-experience-highlight-tour

Education & Learning, Food & Drink, History
