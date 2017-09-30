Bourbon Heritage Southern Supper

Saturday, September 30, 2017

6:00pm – 10:00pm

$65 per person

Celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month in Kentucky with the Bourbon Heritage Southern Supper at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Enjoy distillery tours, an old-fashioned pig roast with delicious Southern sides, a cash bar featuring your favorite Woodford Reserve cocktails and a little bluegrass music to round out the evening. This will be a great evening to toast bourbon and enjoy fall in Kentucky. Reservations are required.

