Bourbon History Series at Oldham County History Center

Join the Oldham County History Center for the third in its Bourbon History Series, and discover "Bourbon on the Ohio River." The evening will include a presentation, appetizers, and tastings. Whether you are a bourbon lover, a history lover, or just have a love for anything Kentucky, you won't want to miss any of this series. $35 per person. Reservations required, please call 502.222.0826. *This event will take place at the Kentucky Artisan Distillery - 6230 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, KY 40014

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org