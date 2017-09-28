Bourbon Mix & Mingle at Kentucky Derby Museum

Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Bourbon Mix & Mingle at Kentucky Derby Museum

Before you head to Churchill Downs Racetrack for Twilight Thursday racing, join the Kentucky Derby Museum and Woodford Reserve for a Bourbon Mix & Mingle on Thursday, September 28th beginning at 4p.m. It's the perfect bourbon experience to enhance your evening before enjoying an evening at the races!

Learn about Woodford Reserve first-hand from the brand's ambassadors, and then learn how to craft the perfect Mint Julep and Old-Fashioned cocktail during a personalized demonstration.  

Guests will be able to create two cocktails and enjoy signature Derby Café appetizers. The evening also includes a general admission ticket to Churchill Downs for live evening Thoroughbred racing at Twilight Thursday.  

Bourbon Mix & Mingle, sponsored by Woodford Reserve, is $50 per person. Only 24 tickets are available for this event.

For more information visit derbymuseum.org

Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208 View Map
