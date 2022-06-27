× Expand North of Bourbon Looking for an amazing 4-course meal, bourbon selections from Rabbit Hole Distillery and to learn all about the art of bourbon tasting? Visit North of Bourbon on June 27 for their Bourbon Pairing Dinner with Rabbit Hole Distillery.

Bourbon Pairing Dinner with Rabbit Hole Distillery

North of Bourbon will host its first interactive bourbon pairing dinner that includes a welcome cocktail, 4- course dinner, and Rabbit Hole Distillery pairings with each meal. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $150 (includes tax and gratuity). Make your reservations today by calling 502749.3305 or emailing northofbourbon@gmail.com.

For more information, please call 502.749.3305 or visit northofbourbon.com/