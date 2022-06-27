Bourbon Pairing Dinner with Rabbit Hole Distillery

Louisville Louisville, Kentucky

Bourbon Pairing Dinner with Rabbit Hole Distillery

North of Bourbon will host its first interactive bourbon pairing dinner that includes a welcome cocktail, 4- course dinner, and Rabbit Hole Distillery pairings with each meal. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $150 (includes tax and gratuity). Make your reservations today by calling 502749.3305 or emailing northofbourbon@gmail.com.

For more information, please call 502.749.3305 or visit northofbourbon.com/

502.749.3305
