My Old Kentucky Home State Park 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

Bourbon, Patriots and Veterans is the first event of its kind during the Bourbon Festival solely for the raising of donations and resources for our veterans, their families and our local communities. The night will be held at the Great Hall Reception Area at My Old Kentucky Home with a wide range of activities such as Bourbon Sampling, Dinner, Guest Speakers, Appreciation Awards, Silent Auctions, singing by Ladies for Liberty, and many other exciting events.

100% of proceeds will be used for Veterans related programs, services and events.

Tickets costs are:

$60 for Standard Entry Ticket – 6:30 to 7:00PM entry.

$80 for Early Entry Ticket – 5:30PM to 6:30PM entry.

For more information call (502) 233 4585  or on Facebook: Bourbon, Patriots and Veterans

My Old Kentucky Home State Park 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004
502 233 4585
