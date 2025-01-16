Bourbon Sessions with Dan Callaway, Bardstown Bourbon Company

× Expand Bardstown Bourbon Company Dan Callaway, Vice President, Product Development - Bardstown Bourbon Company

Thursday, January 16th at 6:30PM

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion welcomes Dan Callaway, Vice President, New Development at Bardstown Bourbon Company

Dan combines his love for great whiskey and superior hospitality with his experience in the arts. He performed as a member of the Louisiana Philharmonic in New Orleans and around the world with the Hollywood Concert Orchestra. A certified sommelier he found new opportunity at Bardstown Bourbon Company where he currently serves as Vice President, New Product Development. Dan brings his knowledge of wine and blending practices to push the boundaries in innovation in the bourbon industry. He has created innovative whiskeys and global collaborative partnerships with brands such as Plantation Rum, Amaro Nonino, and Blackberry Farm. For the very first time, under Callaway's leadership and creativity, Bardstown Bourbon Company has received Double Gold honors for a variety of whiskies, including the IWSC's highest rated bourbon in the world, Origin Bourbon. Callaway is proud to serve on the Board of the Kentucky Bourbon Festival.

Dan will lead a guided tasting of Origin Bourbon and share his stories and experiences within the spirits industry.

Tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers. Tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy Mansion will also be offered and a cash bar will also be available. Proceeds in excess of event costs go directly towards the continued maintenance and revitalization efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information call 502-680-0948 or visit tbripyhome.com