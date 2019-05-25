× Expand Courtesy Photo Enjoy a bourbon tasting and learn some bourbon history at the Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy House.

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy House

Come take part in the first Bourbon Sessions event at the Ripy Mansion, part of a planned series that will feature a speaker and tasting while exploring the incredible T.B. Ripy Mansion. The speaker at this first event will be Bourbon Archaeologist Nick Laracuente, who will speak about forgotten distilleries in Woodford County and an upcoming opportunity to discover more at sites near Lawrenceburg. All proceeds go to cover the cost of the tasting and continued restoration of the Ripy Mansion. Tickets are $50 per person.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com