× Expand Michter’s Andrea Wilson, Michter’s Master of Maturation & COO

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Andrea Wilson, Michter’s Master of Maturation

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:30PM

Tickets $39.95

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion welcomes Andrea Wilson, Michter’s Master of Maturation and COO Chief Operating Officer

Andrea Wilson was born in Louisville, Kentucky and as a child she would listen attentively to her grandfather recount stories about his moon shining days. Upon graduating from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering, Wilson went on to earn a Master of Engineering, Chemical Engineering there as well.

Before joining Michter’s Andrea spent over ten years with Diageo in various whiskey related positions including Director of Distillation and Maturation, North American — overseeing both the U.S. and Canadian distillation and Maturation programs.

As Michter’s Master of Maturation, Andrea manages barrel specifications, barrel procurement, heat cycling and temperature monitoring during aging, tracking maturation of barrels, whiskey filtration in preparation for bottling, and innovation to continue to improve the aging process.

Andrea has received numerous honors during her career including being the first woman to ever serve as Chair of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association and recently being welcomed into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.

Andrea resides in Fisherville, Kentucky with her wonderful husband Randy Wilson and three cats.

Andrea will lead a tasting of a variety of Michter’s products and share her stories and experiences.

Tasting will be accompanied with light appetizers. Cash bar and tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy Mansion will also be available. Net proceeds go directly towards the continued maintenance and restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information, please call 502.680.0948 or visit tbripyhome.com/events