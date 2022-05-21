× Expand Barry Brinegar Barry Brinegar, Executive Vice-President and Co-Founder of RD1 Spirits

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Barry Brinegar of RD1 Spirits

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Tasting and presentation will begin at 3PM.

We are pleased to welcome Barry Brinegar, Executive Vice President & Co-Founder RD1 Spirits and Kash Daniel, Celebrity National Brand Ambassador for RD1 Spirits as our next guests for Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion.

Barry has been active in the local business community for the last 30+ years. His career started in healthcare - first as a field medic in the 1st Marine Division, then as an RN - before evolving into medical and pharmaceutical device sales, and eventually digital marketing.

After enjoying bourbon at an early (legal) age, Barry's appreciation grew when he started spending time with local bourbon groups, including the Lexington Bourbon Society, for whom he served on the board of directors. Barry, working with other local business owners and fellow bourbon enthusiasts, quickly grew his love and appreciation for bourbon history and its production. He set out to surround himself with refined partners and industry consultants, providing insight on how bourbon continues to shape and support the local business community.

From day 1, Barry has felt a supernatural presence that he believes could be William Tarr, helping open doors and get the distillery back up and running after being shuttered for decades.

Barry will start off the event with a cocktail made of Manchester Reserve 96.4 proof. A history of the brand and its partners will be presented including the history of RD1

◦ 1865 established date

◦ 1871 William TARR & Thomas Meggiben

◦ 1878 Distillery Fire

◦ Railroad speculation

◦ Meggiben as the first KDA President

◦ Whiskey Trust

◦ Stoll and Vanetta

◦ American Medicinal Spirits Company - Probibition

◦ RD1 Spirits resurrected 2020

Following this history, Barry will teach us how to “sample like a pro” with Kentucky Straight Whiskey Manchester Reserve 114 and 96.4 Proof. A short Q&A session will also follow the tasting.

Tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers. Tours of the Ripy Mansion will also be available as well as the cash bar.

All proceeds in excess of event costs go directly toward the continued preservation efforts of the historic Ripy Mansion.

For more information call 502-680-0948 or visit tbripyhome.com/events