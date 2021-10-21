× Expand Jerry Daniels The Bourbon Road Podcast at the Ripy Mansion

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with The Bourbon Road Podcast

Thursday, October 21, 2021 @ 6:30PM-9:30PM

The Bourbon Road podcast is two Veterans sharing pours and good stories with interesting guests. Each week we sip on bourbon while talking with celebrities, musicians, chefs, authors, industry experts and everyone in between. If bourbon makes it better… or even the other way around, then we want to talk about it. Jim Shannon and Mike Hiatt are both military veterans with a love for bourbon. They live in Shelby County Kentucky in the heart of “Bourbon Country”. The show is often recorded on the road as the boys travel, meeting new friends and tasting new whiskey. They always keep the conversation “clean” and “smartly focused” on the guests. Even so, they love to have fun as jokes and laughter are commonplace on every episode. So, kick back with a pour of your favorite bourbon, and join us on our journey down The Bourbon Road.

Jim is a Software Developer as well as Founder of a Louisville-based biotech company that supplies research chemicals for pharmaceutical drug discovery. He is also a proud US Navy Veteran. He and his wife Melody live on a small horse farm in Simpsonville, not far off the Bourbon Trail. They enjoy the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. Jim is an avid bourbon lover and according to his wife, has “way too many” open bottles.

Mike (Big Chief) is a Retired US Coast Guard Chief and currently works for the US Coast Guard as a search and rescue specialist in Louisville, KY. He, his wife Vivian, and their dog Woodrow live on a small farm on the rolling waters of Jeptha Creek in the heart of the Bourbon Trail. He enjoys the outdoors and living life to the fullest. Mike can often be found by a fire with Vivian and Woodrow listening to music and drinking a great beverage.

Join us at the next Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion when hosts Mike Hiatt and Jim Shannon of The Bourbon Road discuss the Bourbon Boom. Sip along as they discuss how social media and new media formats such as podcasts have had a major impact on this growth.

Presentation and whiskey tasting featuring selections from Wild Turkey, W.L. Weller and Wilderness Trail paired with light appetizers. As always, the cocktail bar will be open and tours of the mansion will be available. All proceeds in excess of event costs will go directly toward the continued restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

Contacts: 606-548-2181, 502-680-0948

Email: stonefencestours@yahoo.com, tbripy@tbripyhome.com

For more information call 502-680-0948 or visit tbripyhome.com/events