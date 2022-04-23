× Expand Castle & Key Brett Connors, Master Blender and Brand Ambassador, at Castle & Key Distillery

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Brett Connors of Castle & Key Distillery

We are pleased to welcome Brett Connors, Blender and Brand Ambassador at Castle and Key Distillery for our next Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion.

As Blender and Brand Ambassador at Castle & Key Distillery, Brett reimagines how Kentucky spirits are presented to the world by working on the creative side of Castle & Key's research and development team. Brett utilizes his tasting skills and expertise in spirits, wine, and beer to test different flavors while blending, as well as assist with product strategy to produce spirits that encompass distinct flavor profiles.

Brett began working with Castle & Key in 2016 and has worked with the team to identify the best barrels for production each year and to create unique and ever evolving seasonal gins that expand Kentucky's reputation beyond bourbon distillation. Brett also assisted in earning Castle & Key a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

Today, each day is different for Brett. From hosting guests and sharing the story and products of Castle & Key to pursuing his passion for blending by getting creative in the “kitchen,” he wears many hats while at the Castle. In the future, he hopes to continue creating experiences and products that capture the excitement and passion for the site’s history and overall quality of the spirits, and to create an honest space where spirits can be accurately and openly discussed.

Brett will provide a guided tasting of Castle and Key spirits as he shares the history of Castle and Key Distillery and his creative experiences.

Tasting will be paired with a light meal comprised of the following:

Assorted fresh fruit platter

Cheddar, bacon, chive cheese ball with assorted crackers

Apple butter pulled pork sliders

Macaroni and cheese bites with smoked cheddar and Gruyère

Bourbon meatball skewers with bourbon sauce

As always, tours of the Ripy Mansion will be available as well as the cash bar.

All proceeds in excess of event costs, go directly towards the continued restoration efforts of the historic T.B. Ripy Mansion.

Thank you for your support!

For more information call 502-680-0948 or visit tbripyhome.com/events