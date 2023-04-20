× Expand Drew Hannush Drew Hannush, Whiskey Lore Best-Selling Author and Award-Winning Podcaster

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Drew Hannush, Whiskey Lore Author & Podcaster

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 6:30PM

$39.95

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion welcomes Drew Hannush, WHISKEY LORE Best-Selling Author and Award-Winning Podcaster

Drew is the Amazon Best-Selling Author of “Whiskey Lore’s Travel Guide to Experiencing Irish Whiskey” and “Experiencing Kentucky Bourbon” and won LuxLife Magazine’s “Whiskey Podcast of the Year for 2022” for his Whiskey Lore Stories.

Drew has a passion for researching whisky history and seeks to dispel myths in an effort to introduce the real story of our favorite spirits.

Drew’s extensive travels have enabled him to help readers find great places to travel. By explaining the history and process, Drew is able to prepare the traveler’s palate and provides distillery profiles based upon his personal experiences.

As a World Whisky Ambassador Executive Bourbon Steward, Drew serves as a bridge and ambassador to all whiskies. He shares rich histories from around the world and his tastings seek to challenge one-dimensional views built around certain types of spirits. By breaking down barriers he hopes to increase experimentation, and open the doors to an enriched experience for all whisk(e)y connoisseurs.

With his Whiskey Lore and Whiskey Lore: The Interviews podcasts, Drew is able to transport the listener behind the label of their favorite spirits.

Drew will lead a tasting of a variety of whiskey styles included Pot Still Style, Blended, Single Malt, and Single Grain.

Tasting will be accompanied with light appetizers. Cash bar and tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy Mansion will also be available. Net proceeds go directly towards the continued restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information, please call 502.680.0948 or visit tbripyhome.com/events