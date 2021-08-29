× Expand Jerry Daniels Alex Castle, Master Distiller and Senior VP at Old Dominick Distillery in Memphis, TN

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion featuring Alex Castle, Old Dominick Distillery

Joining us will be Alex Castle, Master Distiller and Senior Vice President at Old Dominick Distillery in Memphis, TN.

Making spirits isn’t as much as a job as it is a calling, and Alex Castle found hers early on. As a Kentucky native, there’s a passion for good bourbon that runs deep. As a chemical engineer, there’s a love of the process that takes something simple and makes it sublime. Her talent, passion, and creativity are why she was supervising Wild Turkey’s 24-hour-a-day operation at only 24 years old, and why we’re proud to have her continue the Old Dominick legacy. For her many accomplishments and tireless pursuits of excellence, Alex Castle, was appointed as the sate of Tennessee’s first female Head Distiller. She now holds the title Master Distiller and Senior Vice President. In 2020, Alex was elected the first female President of the Tennessee Distiller Guild, to which she was re-elected in 2021.

Presentation and tasting paired with appetizers. A cash bar is available as well as a tour of the Ripy Mansion. All proceeds cover the cost of the event itself and any remaining funds go directly towards the continued restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

Tickets available online or at the door.

For more information call 502-517-1029 or visit tbripyhome.com/events