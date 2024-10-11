× Expand Filmland Spirits Troy Bolotnick, Founder & CEO of Filmland Spirits

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Filmland Spirits Founder & CEO, Troy Bolotnick

FRIDAY, October 11 at 6:30PM

Please join us for a special Friday edition of Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion as we welcome Troy Bolotnick of Filmland Spirits.

Born in Brooklyn and raised on Long Island, Troy fell in love with the art of storytelling after seeing his first sci-fi movie, Logan’s Run. He vowed one day to write movies of his own. After graduating Binghamton University in 1992 with a degree in creative writing, and a successful track record of directing and producing community theater, he headed west to follow his dream.

Once in California, Troy worked just about every job within the entertainment industry, from production assistant to editor, from grip to producer. He eventually became SVP of America Online’s Entertainment Asylum Division (AOL). In 1995, he co-created the world’s first interactive episodic internet show called The Spot, which was eventually sold to a joint venture between CAA and Intel. The experience sparked Troy’s entrepreneurial spirit. He then spent the next decades launching, then selling six different companies.

While a lifelong spirits fan, Troy’s interest in bourbon exploded during trips to Kentucky to visit the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with his lifelong friend Charlie Flint (Filmland Spirits’ VP of Operations). On one annual pilgrimage, the two realized they needed to start their own whiskey company. They became obsessed with whiskey education, learning the art, science and business of making great sprits. In 2022, after teaming up with other liquor industry veterans, writers, and creatives, Troy actualized his latest career dream — making storied whiskeys, and Filmland Sprits was born.

When Troy isn’t leading Filmland Spirits team or visiting distilleries, he enjoys hiking and spending time with friends and family with a cocktail in-hand and a movie queued up for later. A worldly traveler, Troy enjoys visiting places where he can learn something new and get inspired to write his next story.

Troy will lead us on a guided tasting of a special selection of Filmland Spirts award-winning products and entertain us with his stories in both the entertainment and spirits industries. Tasting will include Moonlight Mayhem! Small Batch Bourbon, Moonlight Mayhem! Extended Cut Cask Strength Bourbon, Quadraforce 4 Grain Blended Bourbon, Ryes of the Robots Straight Rye Whiskey and Ryes of the Robots Extended Cut Cask Strength Rye Whiskey.

Tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers. Tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy Mansion will also be offered and a cash bar will also be available. Proceeds in excess of event costs go directly towards the continued maintenance and revitalization efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information call 502-680-0948 or visit tbripyhome.com