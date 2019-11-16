× Expand Ripy House LLC Bourbon Tasting at the Ripy Mansion with Freddie Johnson of Buffalo Trace Distillery

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion: Freddie Johnson of Buffalo Trace

Join us for our next Bourbon Sessions as we have the privilege of having the legendary Freddie Johnson of Buffalo Trace. Johnson is the third generation of his family to work at Buffalo Trace, where the motto is "Honor, Tradition, Embrace Change." After a long career that had him moving every two to four years, Johnson's father called him home to be his caregiver in his final years of life. Jimmy Johnson asked his son to start working at the distillery as a tour guide because he wanted to pass the family history on to future generations while he was still able. Freddie Johnson agreed, thinking he'd do it for just a year to appease his ailing father. That was 17 years ago. Hear the stories of Freddie's family and Buffalo Trace.

We will also be tasting some of Buffalo Trace's finest products as well as Freddie's Root Beer. Cocktails and a tour of the Mansion are also available.

For more information call (502) 517-1029 or visit tbripyhome.com/events