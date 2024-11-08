× Expand Freddie Noe Freddie Noe

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Freddie Noe, 8th Generation Master Distiller

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH at 6:30PM

“Freddie’s got a good sniffer on him. He’ll go far if he decides to join the family business,” was the prediction of Freddie Noe’s granddad, Sixth Generation Beam Master Distiller Booker Noe. A good nose and palate aren’t the only things Freddie and his granddad shared. When it came to curiosity and experimentation, Freddie’s always had a good dose of his granddad in him too, which became clear when he joined the family business several years ago.

Since joining the distillery team in 2013, Freddie has performed nearly every job, learning the craft of making whiskey from the ground up alongside his dad, Seventh Generation Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe. While working in research and development, Freddie discovered his fascination with blending, and the idea for his first product, Little Book™ Whiskey, was born. Freddie worked diligently for more than a year to create the perfect blend for his highly anticipated inaugural release, and Little Book “The Easy” was introduced nationwide in October 2017. Freddie will continue to create new releases for Little Book each year, with the goal of developing new and interesting liquids that whiskey fans have never tasted before.

As the newly appointed JBBDCo. Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery, Freddie holds a place alongside generations of Beams dating back to 1795 who have crafted the world’s finest bourbon and whiskey. Freddie assists his dad, Fred Noe, producing bourbons at the Beam distilleries in Kentucky and also serves as a company and family representative at industry and consumer events across the country, sharing the Beam family craft of whiskey making and the rich history of his family’s legacy. He resides in Bardstown, Ky., with his wife Kay, his daughter Bralee and son Booker.

Freddie will lead a guided tasting and share stories of his and his family’s long history within the spirits industry.

Tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers. Tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy Mansion will also be offered, and a cash bar will also be available. Proceeds in excess of event costs go directly towards the continued maintenance and revitalization efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information call 502-680-0948 or visit tbripyhome.com