Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. John Wadell, Single Barrel Curator, Mixologist & Bourbon Executive Steward at Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with John Wadell of Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion is pleased to welcome John Wadell, Single Barrel Curator, Mixologist & Bourbon Executive Steward at Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

John has been a vital part of Peerless since the beginning of 2017. He’s immersed himself in every aspect of the craft, from public relations to cooking and distillation. His vast understanding of the spirt and process makes him the ideal single barrel curator. Dedicated to upholding Peerless integrity, John oversees rare Peerless Bourbon and Rye Whiskey barrels that highlight distinctive profiles. John specializes in facilitating the investigation of these unique barrels to be offered exclusively by Peerless partners. Serving as the brand Mixologist, John also carefully crafts the Peerless caliber cocktail formulas that are shared with Peerless patrons and mixologists that serve Peerless whiskey across the country.

John will guide us through a tasting of Peerless Small Batch Bourbon and Peerless Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. Tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers. As always, tours of the Ripy Mansion and cash bar will be available.

All proceeds in excess of event costs go directly towards the continued restoration efforts of the historic T.B. Ripy Mansion.

Tickets are $39.95 and can be purchased online or at the door.

For more information call 502-680-0948 or visit tbripyhome.com/events