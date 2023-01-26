× Expand Old SteelHouse Distillery Old SteelHouse DistilleryRick Puig, FounderAdam Inman, Hospitality Director

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Old Steelhouse Distillery, Rick Puig & Adam Inman

Thursday, January 26th at 6:30PM

Join us for our next Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion as we welcome Old SteelHouse Distillery Founder Rick Puig and Hospitality Director Adam Inman to learn about the history of the distillery, plans for the future, and share the first released product, Blueprint Whiskey.

Legendary T.W. Samuels Distillery in Deatsville, minutes from downtown Bardstown, is coming back to life. The shuttered distillery is being revived by Georgia-based property developer Rick Puig, Kentucky native Ryan Mollenkopf, and a diverse team. The revived property will be called Old SteelHouse Distillery and will be built as an all-encompassing experience. The grounds will eventually house between 40-50 private cottages, as well as a restaurant, bar, and tasting room. Also on site will be a museum showcasing the incredible authentic history of T.W. Samuels Distillery, the first Maker’s Mark first family distillery.

T.W. Samuels Distillery was built in 1844 and operated all the way up until Prohibition in 1920. When Prohibition ended in 1933, T.W. built a new distillery near the original site and made some of the best whiskey around until 1952. For decades afterwards, the beautiful grounds were used to bottle water. Even today, famed distilleries Maker’s Mark and Heaven Hill Distillery age over 170,000 barrels of their fine liquid on the property.

While cleaning up the once abandoned distillery, the Old SteelHouse team found hundreds of blueprints from when it was first being built back in the early 1930’s. Those plans are being celebrated with Blueprint Whiskey, the first release by Old SteelHouse Distillery. Blueprint Whiskey will be a series of unique expressions and each bottle will feature a different blueprint from those original plans dating back to the end of Prohibition.

“I just think the experience is going to be off the charts for people from all over the world that will come, can stay there, create memories there, have events and see all this history,” Mollenkopf said.

Rick and Adam will be sharing more of their stories and leading a tasting of the newly released Blueprint Whiskey.

Tasting will be accompanied with light appetizers. Cash bar and tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy Mansion will also be available. Net proceeds go directly towards the continued maintenance and restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

