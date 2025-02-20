× Expand T.B. Ripy House T.B. Ripy House

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Ross Cornelissen, Master Distiller Barton 1792

Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 6:30PM

Join us for a fun night of learning with Ross Cornelissen, with Barton 1792!

Ross has always been involved in fermentation, a true passion for him. Before joining the team at 1792, Ross had the opportunity to work at MGP and a biotech start up in Colorado doing mycelial fermentation for food ingredients. Both of his previous roles have led him to now, giving him the tools to continue making high quality spirits everyday with a fantastic team.

Ross graduated in 2014 with a B.S. in Biological & Food Process Engineering from Purdue University.

In his free time, he loves spending time with his wife Megan and son, James, cooking, camping, and running. They have two Australian Shepherds (Sybil & Remus) that strongly encourage them to be outside! He hails from West Lafayette, IN and is glad to have found a home in Kentucky.

Ross will lead us on guided tasting with a specially curated selection of 1792. Tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers. Tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy House and cash bar will also be available.

For more information call 502-680-0948 or visit tbripyhome.com