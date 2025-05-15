Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Royce Neeley, Master Distiller and Owner of Neeley Family Distillery and Hidden Barn

× Expand T.B. Ripy House T.B. Ripy House

ROYCE NEELEY, MASTER DISTILLER AND OWNER OF NEELEY DISTILLERY AND HIDDEN BARN

For the Owner and Master Distiller of the Neeley Family Distillery, whiskey is in his bloodline. Eleven generations of bloodline specifically. An unbroken lineage of distilling dates all the way back to the mid 1700s when his great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandfather, James John Neeley immigrated to the U.S. from Ireland and brought with him copper pot stills and valuable some whiskey know-how. Like generations before him, Master Distiller Royce Neeley has been making whiskey (legally and illegally) most of his life, stubbornly adhering to the traditions that make whiskey great -- like sweet mash, steam cleaning, wild yeast harvested by hand, double and triple copper pot distilling and cypress fermentation. With a bachelors of science from Transylvania University, and an MBA with an emphasis on distillery tourism and operations from Midway University, Royce is a rising start in American Whiskey.

Renowned for his moonshine as well as his whiskey, Royce has led distillery teams to earn 17 double gold medals, four gold medals and has been honored with a number of best in class and double gold awards, including Best Barrel Strength Bourbon at the New Orleans Bourbon Festival (2022), the first platinum award winning absinthe at the San Francisco World Spirits, and his most recent win at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Best in Class Batched Bourbon with Hidden Barn.

Come join us for an up close look into Royce and the Neeley Family Distillery!

Bourbon tasting accompanied by light appetizers. Tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy House and cash bar will also be offered.

For more information call 502-680-0946 or visit tbripyhome.com