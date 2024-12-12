× Expand T.B. Ripy House Ten Day Bourbon, Rick Showalter

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Ten Day Bourbon AND Sippin’ and Dippin’ Bourbon Balls

Thursday, December 12th at 6:30PM

Please join us for a special holiday double event as Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion welcomes Ten Day Bourbon! Come learn the story and history as you create your own premium take home bourbon balls made with Ten Day Bourbon!

“From antiquity, since the first glass of grain-based distilled liquor was poured, the mystical properties of this spirit has been prized and coveted. The healing benefits of the drink, known as the “water of life”, brought physicians and surgeons to the forefront of distilling with the honorable goal to refine and perfect whiskey. It’s with great passion that Doctors Blend Bourbon Whiskey Co. pursues that shared aspiration of those pioneering doctors: to create the highest quality and best tasting bourbon whiskey. Introducing their “Surgically crafted” small batch bourbon whiskey, Ten Day Bourbon.

Ten Day? It’s not an age statement. It’s a tribute. To the valiant doctors of the Prohibition era who united to write Ten Day prescriptions of whiskey for their patients. The Volstead Act may have limited their practices, but that didn’t stop them from honoring their commitment to their patients. Their passion helped not only their patients, but sustained the local bourbon distilleries during this tumultuous time. We made Ten Day Bourbon for people like them, who honor their calling and settle for nothing but the highest quality and best tasting bourbon whiskey. So raise a glass and toast these bygone doctors who kept the whiskey flowing, Ten Days at a time.”

For additional fun, our ever-popular Sippin’ and Dippin’ at the Ripy Mansion is back with candymaker Rick Showalter, who will help dip his prepared fillings flavored with Ten Day Bourbon into chocolate, creating 2 premium take home boxes or 1 dozen pc. total.

For more information call 502-680-0948 or visit tbripyhome.com