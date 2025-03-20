× Expand Wes Henderson Wes Henderson

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion with Wes Henderson, True Story

Thursday, March 20, 2024 at 6:30PM

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion welcomes Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame Inductee, Wes Henderson of True Story

As the Founder of Angel's Envy Bourbon, Wes Henderson created a one-of-a-kind spirit which is acknowledged as the most successful start-up Kentucky Bourbon in modern bourbon history. In this role, Wes built Angel's Envy into a global brand, creating some of the finest award-winning whiskeys, and he is recognized as a pioneer of the craft whiskey movement, particularly the introduction of secondary barrel finishes of American whiskies.

Before co-founding Angel's Envy, Wes was a self-described "serial entrepreneur" for 30 plus years. His spirits industry journey began in the mailroom at Brown-Forman Beverage Company, eventually leading to become the CEO for Master Distiller's Select, President and CEO of Conecuh Ridge Distillery, the producer of Clyde May's Whiskey, and a Founding Partner of Papa's Pilar Rum. Independently, and with his family, he is the creator of several other beverage alcohol and consumer products, creating billions of dollars of brand value.

Wes is currently Death Investigator with the Oldham County Coroner's Office. In this role he is responsible for fulfilling law enforcement related duties investigating violent deaths such as homicides and suicides, accidents, unexplained or suspicious deaths, and other types of fatalities. He is a member of the Kentucky State Mass Casualty and Disaster Response Team, which has responded to accidents and large-scale disasters such as the crash of Comair Flight 5121, Hurricane Katrina, tornado fatalities in Western Kentucky, and fatalities from catastrophic floods in Eastern Kentucky. He is a former state certified firefighter, and a member of the Regional Hazardous Materials and Weapons of Mass Destruction Task Force.

Furthering a passion for flight, Wes has also served as a Lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol as a pilot, specializing in search and rescue operations, natural disaster damage assessments, restricted area flight support for the NASA Space Shuttle Program launches at Cape Canaveral, and aerial drug surveillance for the DEA. He studied Aviation at the Florida Institute of Technology.

In 2020, Wes was inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, joining his father Lincoln as one of the few Father/Son inductees in the history of the industry.

Adding to the list of impressive accomplishments, Wes has created a new portfolio of premium whiskey under the brand TRUE STORY.

Wes will share his experiences in the industry and give us a behind the scenes look into the True Story brand while leading a guided tasting of their spirits.

Tasting will be accompanied by light appetizers. Tours of the Historic T.B. Ripy House and cash bar will also be offered.

For more information call 502-680-0948 or visit tbripyhome.com