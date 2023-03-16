Bourbon Tasting with Peggy Noe Stevens - Owl Creek Country Club
to
Owl Creek Country Club 12400 N Osage Rd, Kentucky 40223
×
https://peggynoestevens.com/
First Master Woman Bourbon Taster in the World, Peggy Noe Stevens
Bourbon Tasting with Peggy Noe Stevens
Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky is hosting an evening of bourbon tasting with the first woman Master Bourbon Taster in the World, Peggy Noe Stevens. Please Join us for this wonderful event!
For more information, please call 502.708.1625 or visit bidpal.net/bourbontasting2023
Info
Owl Creek Country Club 12400 N Osage Rd, Kentucky 40223
Education & Learning, Food & Drink