South Oldham Rotary Club Bourbon & Wine Experience Hosted by South Oldham Rotary

Bourbon & Wine Experience Hosted by South Oldham Rotary

$90 per person.

Get tickets NOW for the Bourbon & Wine Experience hosted by South Oldham Rotary at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens! The BEST bourbon & wine event is back on Friday, October 4th for the 12th year! Over 20 top-of-the-line Vendors, featuring over 100 pours for guests. An all you can eat dinner buffet is also included, in an incredible atmosphere at Yew Dell Gardens. We will again be enjoying the music from Misty Mountain String Band!

VIP tickets are offered again in 2024, allowing special guests to enter at 5:30pm (general admission enters at 6:30), participating in more private tastings with each vendor. VIPs also receive a bottle of our barrel select bourbon, bottled specially for this event. VIP tickets are limited, so get yours before they run out!

For more information, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/