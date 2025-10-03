× Expand South Oldham Rotary Club Bourbon & Wine Experience by South Oldham Rotary

$110 per person.

The South Oldham Rotary Club is hosting their 13th Annual South Oldham Rotary Bourbon & Wine Experience Sponsored by Alex R. White, Lawyers PLLC at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens! What better way to spend the evening than strolling thru beautiful Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, while having the opportunity to sample tastings of bourbons, wines, and more?tcrestwcreste

The live bluegrass music adds a special ambiance to this casual and social event where we also feature silent auction item and a cork pull. Proceeds will benefit local and international projects. More information and ticket link: bourbonwine2025.com

VIP Tickets available-VIP Couple’s Tickets

This special couple’s ticket includes two VIP tickets, plus a bottle of premium bourbon. The premium bottle will not be revealed until later, but will sell out before then! Previous years have been a hard to get 375 ml bottle of Old Forester 117 Series, a hard to get bottle of Jefferson’s Oceans Rye, and a Toasted 6-year barrel pick! VIP admission also includes early entry at 5:30pm, with early access to all pouring vendors.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org