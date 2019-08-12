Bourbon Women’s Not Your Pink Drink Challenge

Join us to pick the official 2019 Not Your Pink Drink Challenge winners!

Presented by Jim Beam.

Enjoy light refreshments while sipping samples of cocktails from our Not Your Pink Drink Challenge finalists! Our judging panel will join you and select the winners of the 2019 Not Your Pink Drink Challenge.

Sample cocktails from multiple professional and amateur bartenders, select your crowd favorite and enjoy a lovely summer night at STORY Louisville.

Special thank you to our sponsors for the evening, Jim Beam!

For more information visit bourbonwomen.org