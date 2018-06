Bourbon Women Sip-osium Conference

Bourbon Women will host the fifth-annual Sip-osium Conference Aug. 24-26, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. The weekend-long event is an opportunity for women from across the country to learn about bourbon and the surrounding industry. Attendees participate in educational workshops, meet industry leaders and explore nearby distilleries.

For more information call (502) 614-599 or visit bourbonwomen.org