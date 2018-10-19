Bourbonanza in Frankfort

Bourbonanza is Frankfort, Kentucky's signature event promoting the spirits industry in the cradle of bourbon country.

Join us as we kickoff our 3rd Annual celebration with a free street fair in the heart of downtown Frankfort. Local merchants, restaurants and bars will feature specials, spirits-themed merchandise and events. Local distilleries, wineries and breweries will serve libations in conjunction with bourbon related demonstrations and Kentucky-themed activities.

For more information visit downtownfrankfort.com or on Facebook: Bourbonanza 2018