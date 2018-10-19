Bourbonanza in Frankfort

Downtown Frankfort St. Clair, Frankfort, Kentucky

Bourbonanza in Frankfort

Bourbonanza is Frankfort, Kentucky's signature event promoting the spirits industry in the cradle of bourbon country.

Join us as we kickoff our 3rd Annual celebration with a free street fair in the heart of downtown Frankfort. Local merchants, restaurants and bars will feature specials, spirits-themed merchandise and events. Local distilleries, wineries and breweries will serve libations in conjunction with bourbon related demonstrations and Kentucky-themed activities.

For more information visit downtownfrankfort.com  or on Facebook: Bourbonanza 2018

Downtown Frankfort St. Clair, Frankfort, Kentucky
JJ18

