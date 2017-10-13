Bourbonanza

The Second Annual Bourbonanza is a two day celebration of Kentucky spirits and is in support of the revitalization work of Downtown Frankfort Inc.

The event kickoff is Friday, October 13, from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. at the majestic Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History. Local distilleries, wineries and breweries will be featured along with live music, catered hors d’oeuvres and samplings of “Kentucky Proud” products. The highlight of the evening is a live auction of rare bourbons. Revelers can continue celebrating at various after parties around downtown. Tickets are $50 per person or $75 per couple. The event is limited to 500 people.

On Saturday, October 14, the event will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the heart of downtown Frankfort, on St. Clair Street between Main and Broadway. Local merchants, restaurants and bars will feature specials and spirits-themed merchandise and events. Local distilleries, wineries and breweries will be serving libations along with bourbon related demonstrations. There will be food, live music, shopping and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Bourbonanza is a fundraiser for Downtown Frankfort Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to the revitalization of historic downtown Frankfort. DFI partners with the Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission to promote Frankfort and its unique connection to the spirits industry in Kentucky.

For more information visit bourbonanza.com