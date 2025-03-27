× Expand Think Tank Marketing You’re invited to join us on Thursday, March 27th for great food, good times, and, of course, bourbon!

Bourbons 20th Anniversary Party

Back in 2005 Bourbons Bistro opened their doors and kicked off a culture of Bourbonism that has grown to define a way of life here in the Bluegrass state and beyond.

Twenty years in, Bourbons Bistro is still going strong and planning a party to celebrate two decades of providing patrons with outstanding food, top-notch customer service, and thousands of perfect pours.

Cash bar, tastings and bourbon experiences, complimentary appetizers, tastings and more!

These distilleries are scheduled to appear:

Buzzard’s Roost ~ Maker’s Mark ~ Jefferson’s Bourbon ~ Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. ~ Castle & Key ~ Log Still ~ Heaven Hill ~ Angel’s Envy

For more information call (502) 894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com