Bourbons Bistro presents Smokes and Spirits Derby Soirée

Bourbons Bistro presents an evening of sips & smokes as our own Bluegrass Bourbon Baron Jason Brauner welcomes back expert Tom Fischer, founder of the Bourbonblog.com. who will be joined by Sean Williams, Cohiba Brand Ambassador.

Enjoy both the Cohiba Connecticut and Riviera blends as well as The Weller. This rare cigar has a USA Broadleaf binder which has been Full Proof Weller Bourbon barrel-aged and wrapped in an Ecuadorian Sumatra wrapper with a filler blend from the Dominican Republic, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Two cigars to smoke at the event, and another to take home, as well as personally selected whiskey pairings from Tom, a welcome cocktail, and appetizers.

$65 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Go to our Open Table page and click on Experiences to book your spot.

For more information call 502-894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com/upcoming-events